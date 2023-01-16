Pow wow

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyer Glenn Blackett has chastised the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) for suspending 30 lawyers for not doing indigenous cultural competency training in November.

“The Path represents politicized regulatory overreach and, while ostensibly intended to promote reconciliation, is likely to do far more harm than good,” said Blackett in a Monday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Another 'Society' who has decided to impose non-relevant parameters on their members. These oversight organizations seem to have lost their way, much like the unions are not longer serving their membership, but still take dues.

Maybe it is time for a great reset. But not the kind 'they' are talking about.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

A wonderful great reset - the one we are talking about - is overdue.

Sharden
Sharden

Once again we have the poor natives being victimized ,when are they going to be treated like every other Canadian. Guess we all need to be reeducated to serve them.

