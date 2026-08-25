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Justice Centre lawyers seek Winnipeg police records after violent University of Winnipeg altercation

Justice Centre: Lawyers seek Winnipeg police records after violent University of Winnipeg altercation
Justice Centre: Lawyers seek Winnipeg police records after violent University of Winnipeg altercation JCCF
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Cdnpoli
Winnipeg Police Service
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Frances Widdowson
Manpoli
University Of Winnipeg
Michelle Nguyen
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Western Standard
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