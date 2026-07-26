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Justice Centre proposes eight-point plan to roll back Canada's surveillance powers

Justice Centre proposes eight-point plan to roll back Canada's surveillance powers
Justice Centre proposes eight-point plan to roll back Canada's surveillance powers JCCF
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Privacy
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Nigel Hannaford
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Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
Bill C-8
Bill C-22
Bill C-34
Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act
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