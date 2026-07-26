Justice Centre proposes eight-point plan to roll back Canada's surveillance powers

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is calling on Parliament to reverse what it describes as Canada's growing "surveillance state," releasing a new report that recommends eight legislative reforms aimed at restoring privacy protections for Canadians.The report, Privacy roadmap: Halting Canada's surveillance state, was authored by retired Western Standard Opinion Editor Nigel Hannaford and argues recent federal legislation has expanded government surveillance powers while eroding constitutional privacy rights.According to the Calgary-based legal advocacy organization, privacy is a fundamental constitutional protection that safeguards freedom of expression, freedom of thought, personal autonomy and human dignity.The report argues Canadians are less likely to speak freely or act independently if they believe their communications, financial transactions or online activities are being monitored.Among its recommendations, the Justice Centre is calling for amendments to Bill C-8, the federal cybersecurity legislation, to prohibit broad government access to subscriber information and restore stricter legal standards and judicial oversight for searches and seizures.The report also recommends changes to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act that would require court authorization before personal financial information could be shared with police or government agencies. It further recommends deleting financial information that does not result in intelligence disclosures and limiting mandatory reporting requirements to transactions where there are reasonable grounds to suspect criminal activity.Another recommendation targets the Customs Act, urging Parliament to require judicial or other independent authorization before border officials search the contents of travellers' electronic devices. The report argues smartphones and other digital devices contain extensive personal information, including communications, financial records, location history, health information and online activity.The Justice Centre is also calling for Parliament to reject Bill C-22, the proposed Lawful Access Act, arguing it would lower legal thresholds for obtaining subscriber information, expand secret government orders and require internet service providers to retain Canadians' metadata.The report also urges lawmakers to reject Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, warning it could require Canadians to verify their identity or age before accessing regulated social media platforms and could increase government monitoring of private online and artificial intelligence conversations..In addition, the report recommends strengthening the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) by requiring meaningful consent for data collection, imposing stricter limits on data retention and prohibiting companies from voluntarily sharing personal information with governments except during genuine emergencies or with judicial authorization.It also proposes amendments to the proposed Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act, which would replace PIPEDA, including preserving the Privacy Commissioner's independent oversight, strengthening Canadians' rights to have personal information deleted, restricting warrantless disclosures and requiring people to be notified when their personal information is shared.Finally, the report recommends updating the federal Privacy Act by limiting government collection of personal information to what is demonstrably necessary, tightening data retention rules, requiring judicial authorization for disclosures to investigative agencies and strengthening privacy impact assessments."Privacy is the foundation of a free society," Hannaford said. "Canadians cannot fully exercise their freedoms of expression, association, religion, or conscience if they believe governments or corporations are constantly watching what they read, say, buy, or believe."He said Parliament has the ability to reverse that trend through legislative reform.