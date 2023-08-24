The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said on Thursday it is pleased with the results of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench ruling in Ingram v. Alberta, which struck down and invalidated Alberta’s lockdown measures.
Since 2020, the JCCF has challenged lockdown measures which violated citizens’ freedoms of association, expression, conscience, religion and peaceful assembly.
"Thanks to this court ruling, Crown prosecutors are no longer continuing to prosecute other Albertans who have been assisted by the Justice Centre since 2020," the JFFC said.
These Albertans include Pastor James Coates, Grace Life Church, Pastor Timothy Stephens, Fairview Baptist Church, and Ty Northcott and his 'No More Lockdowns' rodeo rally.
“We are grateful to these courageous individuals, who stood up against unreasonable and utterly unscientific measures that took away our fundamental rights and freedoms for lengthy periods of time,” stated lawyer John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre.
Albertans who were charged during the COVID-19 pandemic will likely see their charges dropped.
A court decision ruled Alberta's health orders were invalid because they breached the Public Health Act.
The Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service (ACPS) said it has reviewed the decision in Ingram vs Alberta and has concluded there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction in relation to Public Health Act charges involving the contravention of the disputed orders from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
"Subsequently, ACPS will be taking appropriate steps to deal with these matters in due course," Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service said.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner, Chris Scott and Pastor James Coates, are among those who will see charges dropped.
RCMP officers handcuffed and hauled away Scott during the pandemic.
Scott protested restrictions as the RCMP seized all of Scott's establishment’s booze and then days later padlocked the restaurant after a dawn raid.
The Whistle Stop Cafe became a flashpoint in resistance to provincial lockdown orders and restrictions imposed by the former Jason Kenney government, as Scott defied the orders and 'illegally' reopened in mid-January of 2021.
ACPS said 14 prosecutions, including the cases of pastor James Coates, Scott and rodeo organizer Ty Northcott, remain before the courts.
In May, 2021, Ty Northcott organized a 'no more lockdowns rodeo rally' which was held just south of Red Deer.
In an email to CBC News, prosecutor Karen Thorsrud confirmed she will not call further evidence in the cases against Coates or his church, Gracelife, and will "invite the court to acquit both defendants of all charges."
Coates is an Edmonton-area pastor who repeatedly broke COVID-19 restrictions to hold services and was thrown in jail because of his actions.
(1) comment
How is this a win for freedom when they said this:
"ACPS will be taking appropriate steps to deal with these matters in due course,"
