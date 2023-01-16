The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced the 11 Canadians who were forced into quarantine facilities at their own expense will appear before the Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday.
“The federal requirement to force returning Canadians into quarantine hotels was unscientific, unprecedented, and ought never to be repeated in this country,” said JCCF lawyer Allison Pejovic in a Monday press release.
“To confine healthy Canadians into isolation facilities against their will was to treat them like criminals.”
The release said the appeal will be heard on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Toronto at 180 Queen St. W on the seventh floor.
The Canadian government implemented measures which forcibly confined people who were deemed unable to quarantine in 2021. Canadians returning home were considered unable to quarantine if they would not provide a negative PCR test upon entry.
The Canadian government required people to quarantine in a government-approved facility for three days while waiting for their on-arrival test results one month after the initial policy. These quarantines would be at their own expense, some times costing up to $2,000 per person.
The Federal Court of Canada ruled in 2021 mandatory quarantine hotels at a traveller’s expense were constitutional.
The JCCF said the decision would be reviewed with a plan to appeal.
It was determined the constitutional rights and freedoms of client Nicole Mathis were unjustifiably infringed by authorities’ failures to inform her of her right to counsel upon detention and her and her family’s right to know the name and location of the designated quarantine facility she was being taken to.
The release said Mathis returned to Canada in 2021. It said she was informed by the Public Health Agency of Canada the proof of the negative antigen test she provided was insufficient upon arrival, so she would have to go to the government-mandated facility or else be taken by force by police.
The ruling forced the Canadian government to advise all travelers they had the right to speak to a lawyer before being directed to a quarantine facility.
The JCCF said in November it would appeal the Federal Court of Canada decision ruling mandatory quarantine hotels and facilities for Canadians is constitutional.
“Confining law-abiding citizens into government approved facilities and hotels is unacceptable in a free and democratic society,” said JCCF lawyer Henna Parmar.
The Federal Court of Appeal will hear arguments about whether the appeal is moot, as quarantine hotels and facilities are no longer in effect.
The release said the JCCF’s lawyers will argue the Canadian government’s forcible confinement of healthy people was an unconstitutional infringement of their rights. It said they will resist a motion brought by the government to have the challenge dismissed as moot.
Despite an order by the court to expedite the appeal, it has taken more than one year for the appeal to be heard.
“Those draconian measures lacked justification, and Canadians need the Federal Court of Appeal to rule on this very important case,” said Pejovic.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
