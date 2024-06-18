Justin Timberlake arrested for impaired driving, running stop sign in New York

Justin Timberlake was arrested on driving under the influence among other citations Tuesday morning in New York City. Timberlake was charged with one count of DWI (driving while intoxicated) and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane, TMZ reported. He is scheduled to appear in court July 26, represented by criminal defence attorney Ed Burke, Jr.Police pulled Timberlake over for the driving infractions and noticed his eyes were glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol, officials told the publication. He reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test. The popstar then was asked to do a sobriety test: stand on one leg, then walk in a straight line and turn around. Timberlake failed the test. Timberlake was allegedly partying at the American Hotel. He left the party at about 12:30 a.m. and drove away — almost immediately running a stop sign. Police saw him do it and pursued him. Then Timberlake started swerving into other lanes, and he was pulled over. The New York Post reported several of his friends flocked to the nearby scene and attempted to persuade the police not to arrest him, as was recorded on officers' body cams. Despite his friends' protests, police handcuffed Timberlake. The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed with the publication they currently hold Timberlake in their custody at the station, and that he was arrested on impaired driving charges. The singer is expected to be released soon, per routine procedure.