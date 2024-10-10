KA-CHING!: Poilievre raises $528K in Toronto fundraisers as Liberals brace for tight election race

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre raised over half a million dollars in just 72 hours during a series of Toronto fundraisers, according to recent Elections Canada filings. Blacklock's Reporter says the fundraising blitz came as Liberal campaign co-chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada warned that the upcoming general election will be closely contested.The Conservative Party sold 306 tickets, priced up to $1,725 each, for three "An Evening With Pierre Poilievre" events held on September 11, 12, and 13. The events, hosted at private homes and venues across Toronto, brought in a total of $527,850.These fundraising figures add to the Conservatives' record-breaking $35.2 million raised last year from 127,079 contributors, the highest amount ever raised by a Canadian political party. "It couldn’t be more clear that Canadians want change," organizers said in their annual returns.In contrast, the Liberal Party raised $15 million from 52,268 donors last year, while other parties, including the New Democratic Party, the Bloc Québécois, the Green Party, and the People’s Party, trailed behind in donations.the Liberal Party raised $15,031,159 in donations from 52,268 contributors last year;the New Democratic Party raised $6,860,829 from 28,822 contributors;the Green Party raised $1,941,464 from 8,568 contributors;the Bloc Québécois raised $1,770,432 from 9,880 contributors;the People’s Party raised $1,620,661 from 9,812 contributors.Martinez Ferrada, also Canada's tourism minister, addressed the upcoming election in a September 17 press conference, following two significant byelection losses for the Liberals. The party lost the once-safe riding of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun in Montréal to the Bloc Québécois, and Toronto-St. Paul’s, a long-held Liberal stronghold, turned Conservative for the first time since 1988.“I’ve always had confidence in Justin Trudeau. He is the best campaigner we have,” Martinez Ferrada said, but acknowledged the stakes: “This is going to be a tight race. Every vote in every riding is going to count.”Reflecting on the byelection results, she added, “It’s heartbreaking. We take it with a lot of humility.”With significant fundraising numbers on the Conservative side and a clear acknowledgment from the Liberals that the upcoming election will be fiercely contested, both parties are gearing up for what promises to be a closely fought race.