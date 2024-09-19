News

Kamloops' historic Red Bridge destroyed by 'suspicious' fire

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine exactly how the blaze broke out, and whether anyone is to blame.
Red Bridge
Red BridgeScreenshots: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
David Eby
Fire
Kamloops
Thompson River
Red Bridge
Pioneer Park

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news