Kamloops homicide probe launched after man found dead in west end home

Kamloops RCMP are investigating what they now believe is a homicide after a man was found dead inside a west end residence earlier this week.Police were called to a home on Dalgleish Dr. on the Monday morning for a wellness check. Upon entering the residence, officers discovered the body of Muhammad “Ash” Zafar. The area was secured as investigators began examining the scene.Based on evidence gathered so far, RCMP say the death is being treated as a homicide. Police emphasized the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public.The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to reconstruct Zafar’s movements and interactions in the days leading up to his death..Investigators are asking anyone who had recent contact with Zafar or who may have information about his activities, associates or social circle to come forward.“Even small details can assist us in understanding the events leading up to this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin McIntyre of the Kamloops RCMP.Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who saw or spoke with Zafar between January 2 and January 5, anyone who noticed unusual activity in the Dalgleish Dr. or west end area during that period, and anyone within Zafar’s social or professional circles who has not yet spoken with investigators.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2026-388. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.