Kamloops mother and 11-year-old son killed in Hwy. 1 crash near Chase

A Kamloops mother and her 11-year-old son were killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 west of Chase, B.C.Chase RCMP said officers were called at approximately 3 p.m. to assist BC Emergency Health Services following a collision in the 5300 block of Hwy. 1.The crash involved a Mercedes SUV and a Honda Civic.Despite efforts by first responders to save them, both occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene.Police identified the victims as a 47-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son from Kamloops.The driver of the Mercedes suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.The RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene to assist with the investigation.“The loss of life in any incident is tragic, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected during this incredibly difficult time,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Brett Urano.“As this investigation is in its infancy, investigators are working to determine exactly what occurred, and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured relevant dash camera footage to come forward.”Police have not released further details about what may have caused the collision.Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage from the area between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 to contact Chase RCMP.Anyone with information who has not already spoken with police is asked to reference RCMP file 2026-2282.