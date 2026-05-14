Kamloops RCMP arrest Canada-wide warrant suspect after stolen truck and bicycle chase

Kamloops RCMP have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after a coordinated operation involving the Crime Reduction Unit and Emergency Response Team ended with a foot chase, a stolen bicycle, and the recovery of a stolen pickup truck.Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when officers with the Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction Unit spotted a stolen pickup truck being driven in the Sahali area. When officers attempted to arrest the driver, the suspect fled, initially escaping on a bicycle.RCMP, working alongside the Emergency Response Team, continued efforts to locate the suspect. Officers later found him again, but police say he attempted to evade arrest a second time by fleeing on foot.During the pursuit, the man allegedly stole a child’s bicycle in another attempt to get away. Police maintained containment of the area and continued coordinated search efforts, ultimately locating and arresting him without further incident.The suspect, identified as Kurtis Billy, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and had reportedly been seen multiple times in Kamloops in recent months, according to police.He was taken into custody and returned to the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, where he remains detained pending a court appearance on outstanding charges. Police say additional charges are being considered..Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment, said officers remained focused despite repeated attempts to evade arrest.“Despite multiple attempts to evade police, our officers remained persistent and focused on ensuring this individual was safely taken into custody,” Pelley said.“We also want to thank members of the public whose attentiveness and willingness to report sightings played an important role in assisting police.”RCMP confirmed there were no injuries to officers or the public during the incident. Both the stolen pickup truck and the bicycle have since been recovered.Anyone with information related to the incident or other criminal activity in the Kamloops area is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).