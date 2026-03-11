Kamloops shooting leaves man dead

Kamloops RCMP are investigating the targeted killing of Emmanual “Manny” Brooks following an early‑morning shooting in the downtown core.Officers were called to the 600‑block of Seymour St. at approximately 4:30 a.m. on March 11, 2026, where they found Brooks suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite immediate emergency medical care and transport to a local hospital, he later died from his injuries.The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Police say the evidence available suggests the shooting was targeted, but no arrests have been made. Investigators are canvassing the area, collecting evidence, and seeking witnesses.Staff Sergeant Kevin McIntyre asked anyone with information or dash‑cam and surveillance footage from the early‑morning hours to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment, referencing file 2026‑7304.