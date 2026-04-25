Kari Simpson, Culture Guard face 18 human rights complaints over gender identity commentary from Yaniv

Veteran Canadian activist Kari Simpson and her organization Culture Guard are facing a wave of human rights complaints in British Columbia tied to public commentary on gender identity, with legal support being provided by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says its lawyers are representing Simpson and Culture Guard before the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal in response to at least 18 complaints filed by Jessica Simpson, a self-described transgender activist formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv.Culture Guard, founded and directed by Simpson, is a Canadian advocacy group that focuses on issues including freedom of expression, parental rights, and government policy impacts on society. The organization says the complaints arise from online publications and commentary connected to its work and Simpson’s personal statements.The filings, which are largely overlapping, allege discrimination on the basis of gender identity or expression, sex, sexual orientation, and in some cases reference broader identity categories. Several complaints also claim that questioning gender identity narratives or using biological language constitutes harm described as “existential denialism,” along with allegations of psychological and reputational damage.The complainant, Jessica Simpson, has previously been involved in numerous legal disputes. .Courts have described Simpson as a “prolific litigant,” and prior human rights and civil cases have been dismissed. Media reports have also referenced past criminal proceedings, including a conviction related to possession of a prohibited weapon and a separate assault conviction involving a journalist.The Western Standard has also been targetted by Yaniv in fie seperate complaints.Kari Simpson has rejected the allegations, framing the dispute as a free expression issue.“As a Canadian, I support the right to personal expression. But freedom of expression protects the right to express oneself, including dressing up like the opposite sex—it does not extend to compelling others to adopt or affirm that expression,” she said.“My rights, including freedom of expression, security of the person, and the ability to speak truthfully, must not be subordinated or cancelled due to another individual’s identity claims.”Constitutional lawyer Marty Moore, who is working with the Justice Centre, said the complaints raise broader constitutional concerns.“There is no Charter right to be free from criticism, or to be affirmed or approved in one’s claimed identity,” Moore said. “To the extent that human rights tribunals have indicated otherwise, a clear precedent needs to be set, upholding the fundamental freedoms of thought, opinion, belief, and expression against such an imagined right.”The cases highlight ongoing tension between provincial human rights legislation and the Charter’s protections for freedom of expression, particularly in disputes involving contested social and identity-related speech.The tribunal has not yet determined whether all of the complaints will proceed.The Justice Centre says it relies on donor support to fund legal challenges it believes protect fundamental freedoms in Canada, including freedom of expression in contentious public debates..“There is no Charter right to be free from criticism, or to be affirmed or approved in one’s claimed identity,” Moore said. “To the extent that human rights tribunals have indicated otherwise, a clear precedent needs to be set, upholding the fundamental freedoms of thought, opinion, belief, and expression against such an imagined right.”The cases highlight ongoing tension between provincial human rights legislation and the Charter’s protections for freedom of expression, particularly in disputes involving contested social and identity-related speech.The tribunal has not yet determined whether all of the complaints will proceed.The Justice Centre says it relies on donor support to fund legal challenges it believes protect fundamental freedoms in Canada, including freedom of expression in contentious public debates.