Katie McLellan to remain Calgary police chief until mid‑2028

The Calgary Police Commission has announced that Katie McLellan will continue as Chief of the Calgary Police Service through mid‑2028, providing continuity as the city faces rising public safety expectations and major budget decisions. McLellan has also overseen advances in recruitment and training initiatives during her tenure.“Over the past year, Chief McLellan has led with steadiness, care, and integrity through a demanding and complex period for policing in Calgary,” said Amtul Siddiqui, Chair of the Calgary Police Commission. “Her leadership has made a meaningful difference — not only in direction and decision-making, but in how people feel heard, respected, and supported.”McLellan expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her and emphasized her commitment to public safety. “I am proud of the dedication shown by our sworn and civilian members, and I remain committed to leading the service with integrity, accountability, and a strong focus on community safety,” she said.