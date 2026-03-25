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Katie McLellan to remain Calgary police chief until mid‑2028

CPS Chief Katie McLellan
CPS Chief Katie McLellanPhoto by Leah Mushet, Western Standard
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Calgary Police Commission
CPS Chief Katie McLellan

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