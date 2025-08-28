"I miss American booze." This might be what you're thinking, dear reader in Ontario.Well, no sweat! You can still purchase the second-best thing — Tsingtao Beer, made by Tsingtao Brewery, a China-based liquor company. Something you still cannot get (in case you had your hopes up) — Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey — an American brand, currently unavailable in Ontario due to the retaliatory tariffs placed on US goods. .But, as "govt.exe is corrupt" puts it on X, "Isn't China 'attacking Canada' with canola and pork tariffs? I don't understand the logic here."China has indeed placed tariffs on Canadian canola seed and on certain Canadian pork, fish and seafood products.In a statement by Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, and Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food earlier this August:"Today, China announced a preliminary anti-dumping duty on imports of canola seed from Canada of 75.8%, which will enter into force on August 14, 2025."Similarly China imposed the 25% tariff on certain Canadian pork, fish and seafood products back in March.