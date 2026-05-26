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Keith Wilson says Alberta independence is 'necessary' in debate with Jason Kenney

Jason Kenney (left) and Keith Wilson held their second debate on Alberta independence in Calgary on May 25, 2026.
Jason Kenney (left) and Keith Wilson held their second debate on Alberta independence in Calgary on May 25, 2026. WS Canva
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Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Trans Mountain
Debate
Abpol
Mark Milke
Alberta Independence
Switzerland
Keith Wilson
Landlocked
Alberta independence movement
Aristotle Foundation
Referendum question
Kenney-Wilson Debate
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