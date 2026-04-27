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Kelowna drug and gun bust nets fentanyl, cocaine and loaded handgun in major RCMP raids

Kelowna drug and gun bust nets fentanyl, cocaine and loaded handgun in major RCMP raids
Kelowna drug and gun bust nets fentanyl, cocaine and loaded handgun in major RCMP raids Courtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Cocaine
Fentanyl
Kelowna

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