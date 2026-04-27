Kelowna drug and gun bust nets fentanyl, cocaine and loaded handgun in major RCMP raids

A coordinated police operation in Kelowna has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of large quantities of suspected illicit drugs, cash and a loaded firearm following a series of search warrants executed earlier this month.The RCMP in Kelowna’s Crime Reduction Unit carried out back-to-back raids on April 15 at three residential properties as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and illegal firearms.To support officer safety, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team assisted in executing warrants at locations on McIntosh Rd., Mugford Rd., and a residential unit on Jim Bailey Rd. in Kelowna.Police say the searches resulted in the seizure of a significant haul, including approximately 2.2 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 7 kilograms of suspected cocaine, and 1.1 kilograms of suspected psilocybin mushrooms. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, roughly 13 kilograms of cutting agents, and about $40,000 in Canadian currency.Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit said the targeted properties were linked to the distribution of dangerous drugs circulating in the community.“These residences were linked to fueling the supply of toxic drugs which pose a direct threat to the safety, security and wellness of our community,” Powrie said, adding the operation is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks and remove illegal firearms from circulation.Two adult men were arrested during the operation. One of them was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the search.A report has now been forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment, where prosecutors will determine whether formal charges will proceed.Police have not released the identities of the individuals involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.