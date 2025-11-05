Kelowna man arrested for impaired driving while West Vancouver police care for his children

A Kelowna man is facing potential criminal charges after being stopped by BC Highway Patrol with his children in the vehicle following reports of erratic driving along Hwy. 1.On Sunday, multiple police agencies received calls from the public about a brown Dodge Ram 1500 driving dangerously westbound from Chilliwack to West Vancouver. Just before 11 a.m., the vehicle was located at the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal.With assistance from West Vancouver Police, the 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired and prohibited driving. His pre-teen boys were in the vehicle at the time. Officers fed the children and contacted the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development, which intervened immediately to ensure their care..“Highway safety is a community effort. People called 911 to guide us to the vehicle, and we worked with our policing partners to end this safely,” said BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.“It’s a sad situation, especially when children are involved, but it’s important that people see their police agencies working well together.”West Vancouver Police Sergeant Chris Bigland thanked members of the public for their quick reporting. “Driving while intoxicated presents incredible risks, and we’re pleased we were able to work with our partners to get this driver off the road before anyone was hurt,” he said.The Kelowna man has not yet been formally charged.