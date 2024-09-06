News

Kelowna man assaulted while one-wheeling through homeless encampment on Okanagan Rail Trail

Little has been done to bring the perpetrators to account.
Encampment
EncampmentCourtesy: Marcel Irnie
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Kelowna
Assault
Homeless
Encampment
Marcel Irnie
okanagan rail trail
one-wheel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news