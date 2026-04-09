Kelowna RCMP issue public warning over high-risk sex offender released into community

Police in Kelowna are warning the public after the release of a convicted sex offender considered at high risk to re-offend, urging residents to take precautions and report any suspicious behaviour.RCMP say Graham Daniel Dodge was released from custody on Tuesday, and is now living in the community. Officers say the warning is being issued under federal privacy laws due to concerns about public safety.Dodge has a criminal history that includes convictions for possession of child pornography and sexual interference. After serving a previous sentence in 2024, he was released under probation conditions but was later re-arrested for breaching those terms. Further investigation uncovered additional illegal material, leading to more charges. He most recently pleaded guilty and received a 37-month sentence, which was deemed served.Police say Dodge poses a significant risk to adolescent males under the age of 18, including both individuals he may know and members of the general public.As part of a court-ordered probation that remains in effect until February 2027, Dodge is subject to strict conditions. These include no contact with anyone under 18 outside of immediate family, prohibitions on attending places where youth are commonly present such as parks, schools and community centres, and restrictions on internet use and social media activity. He is also required to attend counselling and report regularly to probation authorities.Authorities say they will closely monitor Dodge’s compliance in coordination with probation services and other policing units.Police are asking anyone who observes Dodge breaching his conditions or engaging in suspicious behaviour to contact 911 immediately.