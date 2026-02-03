News

Kenney attacks UCP MLAs amid Alberta independence debate

Jason Kenney has criticized members of the United Conservative Party caucus over allegations that some have signed a petition calling for a referendum on Alberta independence.
Jason Kenney has criticized members of the United Conservative Party caucus over allegations that some have signed a petition calling for a referendum on Alberta independence.
