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Kenney blasts supply management 'cartel', calls on Conservatives to scrap current system

Jason Kenney
Jason KenneyCBC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Conservative Party Of Canada
Jason Kenney
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Supply Management
Dairy Farmers
Christine Frechette
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
Supply management Canada
daniel gobeil
quebec dairy farmers
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Western Standard
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