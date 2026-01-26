News

Kenney claims woman given MAiD 'against her will' due to her husband's 'caregiver burnout' was 'murder'

"'Euthanized against her will' = cold blooded murder," wrote former Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, on X, reacting to the case of Ms. B, a woman in her 80s who received euthanasia through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).
MAiD, Jason Kenney
MAiD, Jason KenneyPhoto Credit: Political Animal Magazine; Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jason Kenney
Tamara Lich
Maid
Tim Moen
Ontario MAiD deaths
former premier Jason Kenney
MAID practitioners
MAID cases
MAID cases in Canada
Woman given MAiD 'against her will'
Canada's medical assistance in dying program
Ontario MAiD Death Review Committee
Mrs. B
Mrs. B MAiD
Ms B case reaction
David Robinson
MAiD reaction

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news