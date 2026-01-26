Kenney claims woman given MAiD 'against her will' due to her husband's 'caregiver burnout' was 'murder'

CALGARY — "'Euthanized against her will' = cold blooded murder," wrote former Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, on X, reacting to the case of Ms. B, a woman in her 80s who received euthanasia through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).Ms. B was euthanized after her husband sent her to an urgent MAiD assessment where the MAiD assessor claimed her husband had "caregiver burnout.""This is the inevitable result of Canada’s dystopian 'medical assistance in dying regime,'" Kenney stated."When I predicted this outcome over years of debates in Parliament, pro-euthanasia advocates would dismiss it as 'fear mongering.' It turns out that fear of desacralizing human life is entirely rational.".Woman given MAiD 'against her will' because her husband had 'caregiver burnout'.In Ms. B's case, she had experienced complications after a coronary artery bypass graft surgery, after which she then opted for palliative care following a severe decline, and her husband began taking care of her.Soon after Ms. B requested a MAiD assessment, her assessor noted that she "wanted to withdraw her request," due to her religious and personal beliefs.The next day, "struggling from caregiver burnout," her husband took her to the emergency department, but she was quickly discharged.Her husband had also requested placement in a hospice palliative care centre, but was also denied.This is when Ms. B's husband contacted the provincial MAiD coordinator for an urgent assessment..Two MAiD assessors then assessed her, both confirming she was eligible and Ms.B received MAiD the same day, that evening.Many members of the Ontario MAiD Death Review (OMDR) worry that Ms. B felt potentially coerced into receiving Mrs. B MAiD because of her husband's "experience of burnout and lack of access to palliative care in an in-patient or hospice setting."Tim Moen, former leader of the Libertarian Party of Canada wrote on X, "A burned out overloaded nurse recommended MAiD for my mom.""The scarcity of care that comes from a government monopolized system is likely the cause of many state administered lethal injections."."I’m all for the right to die but if you prohibit healthcare by force and cause intolerable suffering you shouldn’t be the one to offer lethal injections as relief for that suffering."Freedom Convoy organizer, Tamara Lich, expressed her shock on X stating, "There are no words…"David Robinson, on X, wrote his thoughts in a metaphor, "I thought it was your call? Oops... ""'It's not a slippery slope!'""Well, one just slipped.".Mrsabrabbit wrote on X a quote, "'Murder is the unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought, which means the act was intentional, premeditated, or committed with extreme recklessness or disregard for human life.'"This is the definition of murder or homicide according to the US congress website's federal definition."Murder is defined in federal law as the unlawful killing of another with 'malice aforethought,'" it claims.It can be understood as applying "when the defendant 'harbored before the killing a conscious intention to kill,' irrespective of any ill will.".As for the Canadian definition under the criminal code, murder is "a person commit[ing] homicide when, directly or indirectly, by any means, he causes the death of a human being."As for Michael Thomlinson on X, he alludes to a similar claim:"There's another name for this and it doesn't require an acronym."The OMDR report also claimed, "Members noted that Mrs. B’s spouse was primary in advocating and navigating access to MAiD with limited documentation of the process being self-directed.""Moreover, the MAiD assessments were completed with the spouse present."