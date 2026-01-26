News News

Kenney claims woman given MAiD 'against her will' due to her husband's 'caregiver burnout' was 'murder'

"'Euthanized against her will' = cold blooded murder," wrote former Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, on X, reacting to the case of Ms. B, a woman in her 80s who received euthanasia through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).