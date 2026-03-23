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Kenney denies Caylan Ford was 'handpicked', says racism claims were ‘completely absurd’

Jason Kenney has criticized members of the United Conservative Party caucus over allegations that some have signed a petition calling for a referendum on Alberta independence.
Jason Kenney has criticized members of the United Conservative Party caucus over allegations that some have signed a petition calling for a referendum on Alberta independence.Sam Martin/CBC
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Yyc
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Ndp
Caylan Ford
United Conservative Party
Abpol
Karim Jivraj
Alberta Ucp
Broadbent Institute
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit
calgary-mountain view

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