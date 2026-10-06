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Kenney favours lower immigration levels, says Alberta cannot seal itself off from Ottawa's policies

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on October 6, 2026.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on October 6, 2026. WS/ David Wiechnik
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