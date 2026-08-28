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Kenney sparks backlash after calling Red Ensign remigration video ‘fascist fantasy’

Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has come under fire after he accused a Canadian nationalist and political commentator of using the Red Ensign to promote a “fascist fantasy,” sparking a debate over immigration and the use of Canadian symbols.
Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has come under fire after he accused a Canadian nationalist and political commentator of using the Red Ensign to promote a “fascist fantasy,” sparking a debate over immigration and the use of Canadian symbols.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Jason Kenney
Stephen Taylor
National Post
Maple Leaf
Cdnpol
Jeremy Mackenzie
Fascist
Red Ensigns
Canadian Red Ensign
Manning Centre For Building Democracy
Leger poll
Remigration
Second Sons of Canada
Chris Brunet
canadian nationalists
Fortissax
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Western Standard
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