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Kenny dismisses independence, says chances of success are 'virtually nil'

Jason Kenney claims that Alberta’s independence movement has little chance of succeeding in a possible referendum in October and warned it could fracture the United Conservative Party (UCP) while strengthening Ottawa.
Jason Kenney claims that Alberta’s independence movement has little chance of succeeding in a possible referendum in October and warned it could fracture the United Conservative Party (UCP) while strengthening Ottawa.CBC screenshot
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Cbc
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
National Energy Program
Abpol
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Gordon Kesler
Alberta independence movement
CBC Power and Politics
Mitch Sylvestre
Clarity Act
Alberta independence and The Clarity Act
marc nixon
Stay Free Alberta
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