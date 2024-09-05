Kenyan Olympic runner dead after ex-boyfriend set her on fire

Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei died in the hospital Thursday after her ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire when she came home from church on Sunday. Cheptegei, 33, competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics just last month. She is originally from Uganda, and lived and trained across the border in nearby Northwest Kenya. had two daughters, aged 12 and 13. .Northwest Kenyan authorities said she was attacked after she returned from Sunday morning service with her children, according to the BBC. An investigation is underway.The athlete and her former partner were reportedly in the midst of a property dispute, a local administrator told the publication. Cheptegei had purchased land and built a house in Trans Nzoia county, close to the country’s most elite athletics training facilities. Local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom earlier told local media “the couple were heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her."The ex-boyfriend, so far unnamed, remains in intensive care with less severe burns. His condition was "improving and stable", Dr. Owen Menach of Moi hospital said, per the BBC. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace," wrote Uganda's athletics federation in a statement on social media. .Dr Kimani Mbugua, a consultant at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, told local media hospital staff did all they could to save her life, but Cheptegei "had a severe percentage of burns, which unfortunately led to multi-organ failure, which ultimately led to her passing this morning at 5:30 a.m..”Joseph Cheptegei, her father, lamented the loss of his “very supportive” daughter and said he was worried how her daughters will "proceed with their education.""We have lost our breadwinner," he told reporters, calling on the Kenyan government for justice. He said he “prayed for justice for my daughter" and he has never seen such an “inhumane act.”. "This is heartbreaking. Even more heartbreaking that it's not the first time the athletics community has lost such an incredible female athlete to domestic violence," British Olympian Eilish McColgan wrote on X.Ugandan athlete James Kirwa told the BBC, who visited her in hospital, knew her personally and said she was incredibly generous to fellow athletes. Cheptegei “was a very affable person,” said Kirwa. “(She) helped us all even financially and she brought me training shoes when she came back from the Olympics. She was like an older sister to me".Uganda's Olympic committee head Donald Rukare posted to Twitter (“X”) “this was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure.Attacks on women, often by the victim’s boyfriend or husband, has become a serious issue in Kenya. In 2021, athlete Agnes Tirop was murdered, with her husband currently facing charges, and in 2022, athlete Damaris Mutua was murdered. Her boyfriend is on the run while authorities continue to hunt him down. In 2022, a national survey found more than 34% of women had experienced physical violence. "This tragedy is a stark reminder of the urgent need to combat gender-based violence, which has increasingly affected even elite sports," said Kenyan Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.