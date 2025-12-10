Kerry-Lynne Findlay launches leadership bid, vows to 'stop the Liberal takeover' of BC Conservatives

Kerry-Lynne Findlay has launched her campaign for leader of the BC Conservatives.The South Surrey-White Rock MP is the first to openly declare their desire to fill John Rustad's position since he was ousted by caucus, then the board, following months of internal drama.Let me say this plainly: the NDP and the mayors who go along with them will never stop pushing this drug-den supportive housing model until they are thrown out of office.They are not going to wake up one morning and suddenly admit they were wrong. They are not going to suddenly start listening to you after ignoring you for years. The only thing that will change the behaviour of David Eby and the NDP is when voters say, “Enough. You’re fired.”.UPDATED: Rustad steps down as BC Conservative leader.Findlay's announcement was made via a new website, kerrylynne4bc.ca."Kerry-Lynne Findlay is the only conservative candidate who has served as a federal Cabinet Minister under Stephen Harper, served as the Whip for the Conservative Party of Canada under Pierre Poilievre, and chaired Pierre Poilievre's leadership team in British Columbia," the message on the homepage reads."She has billed herself as "the only Conservative who can stop the Liberal takeover of the BC Conservatives, the only conservative who can defeat David Eby in the next provincial election, and the only leadership candidate who will govern like a real conservative from Day One as Premier of British Columbia."The only other tab on her website links to a petition to "stop the drugs.".Findlay already has ties to the BC Conservatives via her husband, Surrey South MLA Brent Chapman.As of now, no other prospective leadership candidates have steeped forward, though a number of names have been thrown about. They include Conservative MPs Aaron Gunn and Ellis Ross, former BC Liberal MLA Iain Black, political commentator Caroline Elliott, Capilano University Chancellor Yuri Fulmer, and Independent Contractors and Businesses Association President Chris Gardner.A handful of current BC Conservative MLAs are also suspected of having leadership intentions. Among them are Harman Banghu, Gavin Dew, and Peter Milobar.The party is in the process of deciding rules and guidelines for the leadership race, with the contest not expected to take place until early to mid-2026.