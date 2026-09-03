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Kevin O’Leary’s Wonder Valley data centre faces more scrutiny over Alberta municipality's approval process

Kevin O'Leary.
Kevin O'Leary.Courtesy of the CBC
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Danielle Smith
Artificial Intelligence
Alberta Government
Access To Information
Abpol
Grande Prairie
Municipal District Of Greenview
Kevin O'Leary
Wonder Valley
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
AI data centres
alberta AI data centres
O'Leary Digital
Wonder Valley project
Stacey Wabick
Nigel Bankes
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Western Standard
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