KEYSTONE COPS: Toronto police face scrutiny after cruiser runs over suspect during arrest

A viral video circulating online Monday showed a 23-year-old woman being run over by a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle as officers were attempting to detain her.According to the Toronto Star, police responded to reports on Saturday of a woman with two large knives in the city’s Jane Park Plaza around 3:30 p.m. The woman had allegedly slashed the tires of three vehicles..In the video posted on X, the suspect is seen walking away from officers as a Taser is used to subdue her before the officers move in to make the arrest.TPS spokesperson Stephanie Sayer told the Star that “as officers moved to take the suspect into custody, another officer arrived on scene to assist. During this response, the officer’s vehicle inadvertently rolled forward into both the suspect and one of the arresting officers.”The officer then proceeded to get back into the cruiser and accelerated forward, running over the suspect and another officer who yelled at the driver to “back up.”Paramedics arrived on the scene and assessed both individuals, stating that neither had sustained serious injuries. The woman was taken to hospital as per TPS procedure.“Thankfully, our members were not seriously injured. The woman did not sustain any injuries from the police vehicle and was taken to hospital for the Taser deployment,” Toronto Police Association vice-president Brian Callanan said in a statement.Police say they are “actively reviewing the circumstances and are grateful that there were no serious injuries during this dynamic incident.”The woman was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and four counts of mischief under $5,000.She appeared in court Sunday morning.