News

KEYSTONE XL REVIVAL?: Rumours intensify amid Alberta export constraints

Rumours of the Keystone XL pipeline being revived are once again swirling as reports suggest Prime Minister Mark Carney was aware of oil company South Bow Energy’s plans to revive parts of the project when he met with US President Donald Trump in October.
Rumours of the Keystone XL pipeline being revived are once again swirling as reports suggest Prime Minister Mark Carney was aware of oil company South Bow Energy’s plans to revive parts of the project when he met with US President Donald Trump in October.WS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Energy
Oil
Trans Mountain
Enbridge
Keystone Xl Pipeline
Alberta Oil
Mark Carney
Keystone Xl
Energy Companies
TC Energy Corp.
South Bow
Bridger Pipeline LLC
Liz Dickens

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news