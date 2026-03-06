Khalistani extremist account claims responsibility for stabbing that killed Ontario social media infleuncer

TORONTO — Police in LaSalle, Ont., are investigating the fatal stabbing of a Windsor woman after a social media account promoting Sikh extremist views claimed responsibility and alleged a political motive.The victim, identified by police as 45-year-old Nancy Grewal of Windsor, died March 3 following a stabbing in the area of Todd Lane.Police have said the attack was targeted and not random, but investigators have not confirmed any motive.A social media account written in Punjabi claimed Grewal was killed over criticism of the Khalistan movement, a Sikh separatist movement seeking an independent homeland in India.The account included a message stating Grewal had spoken negatively about religion and Khalistan and warned that others who criticize the movement could face a similar fate. The authenticity of the account and its claims have not been independently verified.In a statement, LaSalle police said investigators are reviewing all available information but cannot comment further while the investigation continues.“Investigators are considering all information that may assist in the investigation,” police said..Grewal, who was born in India, had a social media presence within Punjabi communities in Canada and internationally. She frequently posted commentary about South Asian news and politics and was known for expressing opposition to the Khalistan movement.The Khalistan movement seeks to establish an independent Sikh homeland in India. While many supporters advocate for the cause through political activism, extremist factions associated with the movement have been linked to violent incidents in the past, including the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182.Family members have expressed grief following Grewal’s death.Her sister, Alisha Grewal, posted a tribute on social media.“I lost my sister, my strength, my forever friend,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, my sister. You will always live in our hearts.”LaSalle police say the investigation remains ongoing. No suspects or charges have been announced.