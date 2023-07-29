Cannabis scale
Image courtesy of Budding on Unsplash

Accidental marijuana poisoning among kindergarten children has skyrocketed  since legalization, according to records.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Department of Health has recognized “the rise in pediatric cannabis poisonings” since 2018, when Parliament legalized marijuana.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I believe in legalization of plants, but I sure do dislike “cannabis culture.” It is increasingly romanticized to use drugs and alcohol, and we are seeing the results in society.

Parents: Keep your junk locked up or out of reach, and raise your teens with values you want to see.

