Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Accidental marijuana poisoning among kindergarten children has skyrocketed since legalization, according to records.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Department of Health has recognized “the rise in pediatric cannabis poisonings” since 2018, when Parliament legalized marijuana.
“Between January 2020 and September 2021, when the full range of cannabis products was accessible, including edible cannabis, the hospitalization rate among children in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario was 7.5 times higher relative to the pre-legalization period,” said the memo Supplementary Estimates (C).
“In Québec, the hospitalization rate during the same period was three times higher.”
“This is largely driven by children younger than five and sources of cannabis that are unknown or illegal,” said the memo.
The document was written for a March 23 appearance at the Commons Health committee by Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.
The memo was based on a report from the Public Health Agency in 2021, which stated that accidental marijuana poisonings were one of the main reasons why teenagers were being hospitalized.
“Cannabis use is becoming increasingly prevalent in Canada,” said the report Sentinel Surveillance of Substance-Related Poisonings in Canada: Spotlight on Cannabis.
From 2011 to May 11, 2021, there were 46,454 instances of accidental poisonings reported at hospitals across the country.
“Alcohol was the most commonly reported substance (69%) followed by cannabis (20%),” wrote researchers.
“Where the use of more than one type of substance was reported, the most frequent combination was alcohol with cannabis (36%).”
The Canadian Pediatric Society in 2018 predicted that hospitalizations for “serious and life-threatening” emergencies would increase with legalization.
“Children and adolescents may be among those most at risk,” doctors wrote in a notice Serious & Life-Threatening Events Associated with Non-Medical Cannabis Use in Canadian Children and Youth.
“Any change in legal status of the substance for adults will very likely impact children, adolescents and their caregivers,” said Life-Threatening Events.
“There is little scientific evidence at the moment to help guide policymakers on what the actual health outcomes are with respect to Canadian children and youth.”
During the parliamentary hearings, doctors disagreed with the legalization of cannabis.
“Our experience shows as doctors in our professional life that there are very negative effects on the health of young people,” Dr. Laurent Marcoux of Montréal, then-president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), testified at a 2018 Senate Social Affairs committee hearing.
“The use of cannabis is linked to health risks,” said Marcoux.
“Legalizing cannabis won’t change the risks.”
The CMA suggested that Parliament should increase the minimum age for using cannabis legally from 18 to 21.
“The government has a responsibility to the public,” said Marcoux.
“Its focus should be first and foremost to protect Canadians, especially young people.”
I believe in legalization of plants, but I sure do dislike “cannabis culture.” It is increasingly romanticized to use drugs and alcohol, and we are seeing the results in society.
Parents: Keep your junk locked up or out of reach, and raise your teens with values you want to see.
