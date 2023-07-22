Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland has created a whisky honouring Nova Scotia, unveiling it in Alberta this week and soon to be available across the country.
“Red Bank isn’t just a whisky,” said Sutherland in a press release.
“It is a testament to the passion and artistry of Canadian craftsmanship and a reflection of the warm East Coast hospitality that you can always bank on.”
Sutherland's co-founders are Gary Briggs, Shawn Hiscott, and Rob Steele, and master blender Michel Marcil made it. They said they believe Red Bank Whisky embodies good taste, good times, good friends, and the rich heritage and tradition of Canadian whisky.
Red Bank said it is a masterful blend and balance of rye, corn, and wheat whiskies, standing out as a smooth premium spirit capturing the essence of Canada.
It is set to share the rocky shores of Nova Scotia across Canada and will be available on shelves across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba in the coming weeks.
Red Bank concluded by saying it is about moments with family and friends while celebrating the memories they have made and those they have yet to make. It added it will captivate whisky connoisseurs, new drinkers, and mixologists and become a symbol of Canadian excellence.
Is it distilled in Alberta? If not I will stick with my Alberta Springs. Nothing but Alberta made for this guy when ever possible.
