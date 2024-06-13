News

Killer dogs ordered euthanized by Calgary judge

Killer dogs ordered euthanized by Calgary judge
Killer dogs ordered euthanized by Calgary judgeDennis Bagaric/Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Health Quality Council Of Alberta
Denis Bagaric
Betty Ann Williams
American Staffordshire terriers
Calgary judge
City of Calgary bylaws

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news