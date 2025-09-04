KILLER HUNTED: RCMP renew search for fugitive wanted in 2018 Strathcona County murder

Alberta RCMP are once again calling on the public to help track down a fugitive who has managed to evade capture for seven years after the brutal 2018 murder of Aldane Mesquita, in Strathcona County.Christian Nyabirungu, 35, remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Despite repeated appeals since 2019, he has not been caught. Police warn Nyabirungu is dangerous and must not be approached.He is described as 6-ft., 2 ins., 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.RCMP say he may have altered his appearance over the years. .He has known ties to Edmonton, North Battleford, Toronto and Montreal, where he still has family.“Nyabirungu has been on the run since 2018. Someone knows where he is,” police said in the latest appeal.Anyone who sees Nyabirungu or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or contact local police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.