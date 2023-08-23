King Charles III

King Charles III 

King Charles III said his wife Camilla and he were concerned to learn about the recent state of emergencies declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia due to the wildfires. 

“We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation,” said King Charles in a Wednesday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

