Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
King Charles III said his wife Camilla and he were concerned to learn about the recent state of emergencies declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia due to the wildfires.
“We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation,” said King Charles in a Wednesday statement.
King Charles acknowledged this summer has been a difficult one for Canadians everywhere. Severe flooding, devastating fires and poor air quality due to smoke has impacted Canada from coast-to-coast-to-coast.
He said Camilla and he “send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and we continue to pray for all those who have been displaced, who have lost their homes, businesses or property in such dire circumstances.”
“Our admiration is unbounded for the tireless work of local officials, volunteers and first responders in assisting and protecting their neighbours and communities in the face of such danger and uncertainty,” he said.
“The beauty of Canada is not limited to its landscapes; its true beauty lies in the strength and resilience of Canadians and the care and concern they show to one another in the face of adversity.”
Northwest Territories Fire said on Aug. 16 there will be challenging times ahead as fire closes in on Yellowknife.
“West winds sustained 20 to 25 km/h, gusting to 30 to 35 km/h and continued dry conditions will drive severe fire activity — likely causing meaningful progression to the east of the fire,” said NWT Fire.
NWT Municipal and Community Affairs Minister, Shane Thompson, issued a territorial state of emergency after the City of Yellowknife declared its own.
The BC government declared a provincial state of emergency on Friday due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.