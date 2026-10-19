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King Charles III mourns Canadian soldiers killed in CFB Wainwright disaster

King Charles III
King Charles IIIScreen Grab
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House Of Commons
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Military
King Charles Iii
Queen Camilla
Abpol
King Charles
Cdnpol
Canadian Military Base
CFB Wainwright
Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry
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Western Standard
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