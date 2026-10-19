King Charles III mourns Canadian soldiers killed in CFB Wainwright disaster

CALGARY — His Majesty King Charles III is the latest high-profile figure to offer condolences to those affected by the disaster at CFB Wainwright.On Saturday, four members of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were killed in a fire during a training operation when strong, sudden winds reportedly sent flames from a nearby grass fire hurtling across the prairies, stopping the soldiers in their tracks..The fire injured 39 other soldiers, including 19 who are currently in critical condition.Since then, tributes have poured in from across Canada and around the world."My wife and I were greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright," the King said in an official statement.“Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, and with all those who have been injured or otherwise affected at this most difficult time.”.Poilievre recounts meeting fallen Wainwright soldier months before deadly fire.The King and Queen Camilla also said they wished to “extend our particular admiration and gratitude to the military and civilian emergency services, healthcare workers and all those who have responded with such courage and dedication in the most challenging circumstances.”The four deceased soldiers have since been identified as Pvt. Aiden Goulding, of 3 PPCLI, from North Vancouver, B.C.; Pvt. Shaun Farrell, of 3 PPCLI, from Prince Albert, Sask.; Pvt. Hayden Leichmark, of 3 PPCLI, from Langley, B.C.; and Sgt. Morgan Wong, of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, from Edmonton, Alta.The wounded were transported to medical facilities in Wainwright, Red Deer's Regional Hospital, Edmonton's Royal Alexandra and University of Alberta hospitals, and Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre.On Monday, the House of Commons held a minute’s silence to honour the dead and wounded.The investigation into the disaster is ongoing.