King Charles to remove Lord Mandelson from Privy Council; Labour anger over perceived Starmer 'cover-up'

CALGARY — Former British Ambassador to the United States and MP, Lord Peter Mandelson, is set to be removed from the Privy Council by King Charles after Friday's Epstein file release showed him and the child sex trafficker had a close relationship.British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the decision in the House of Commons Wednesday morning, saying that Mandelson should be removed "on grounds that he brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute."Revelations about Mandelson's relationship with Epstein have come to light after files released by the US Department of Justice showed Epstein had sent $75,000 USD to an account linked to Mandelson in addition to the fact that he had sent government documents to Epstein.Additional files show Mandelson celebrating Epstein being released from prison after he was convicted for the solicitation of a minor for prostitution.It was previously known that Mandelson and Epstein had some kind of relationship, with Mandelson having signed the infamous 'birthday book,' but these new files show the extent of the relationship goes much deeper than previously thought.The name Peter Mandelson is mentioned an astonishing 5,642 times in the latest Epstein file release. In addition to his removal from the Privy Council, Mandelson has also resigned from this position in the House of Lords..Much of the anger, while targeted at Mandelson, has also been targeted at British PM Kier Starmer for his role in what some MPs are calling a cover-up..MPs point to Starmer's decision to appoint Mandelson to senior positions, such as the Ambassador to the United States, and the fact he has been described as a "core part" of Starmer's political network.The PM looked visibly shaken when talking about Mandelson during Prime Minister's Questions Wednesday morning.There have already been questions surrounding Starmer's leadership, with current polls putting his Labour Party at either a distant second place, behind the Reform Party, or even in third place, trailing behind the equally unpopular Conservative Party..The hashtag #StarmerOut began trending on X Wednesday morning, with backlash towards Starmer growing as evidence of his and Mandelson's relationship comes to light.