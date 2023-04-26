Cecily Eklund and Kane

Cecily Eklund and Kane

 Screen grab

The Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane is spitting mad, claiming a Los Angeles Kings fan spat on Cecily Eklund, a ten-year-old brain cancer survivor, with whom the hockey player has a special relationship.

The young girl was wearing an Oilers’ jersey bearing Kane's number during the two Stanley Cup playoff games in Los Angeles.

Kane's post

Kane's post

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

A few bad apples can spoil the fun for everyone. It is good to see that decent Kings fans are stepping up to help out. That's what we should be focusing on

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

What do you expect from a city and state full of perverts, pedophiles and communists! Good for Kane for sticking up for her and good on those few Kings fans who donated to her charity! No child should be treated like that!

