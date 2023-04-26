The Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane is spitting mad, claiming a Los Angeles Kings fan spat on Cecily Eklund, a ten-year-old brain cancer survivor, with whom the hockey player has a special relationship.
The young girl was wearing an Oilers’ jersey bearing Kane's number during the two Stanley Cup playoff games in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, Kane posted on social media an unruly Kings fan spat on Eklund’s No. 91 Oilers jersey during the teams’ third game of the series at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, which the Kings won 3-2 in overtime.
“My dear friend @simply_cecily_rose got to go on an amazing trip to LA last week that created some incredibly fun memories,” Kane wrote on his Instagram post.
“But some of her experience in LA specifically at Game 3… was not. I’m disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a woman’s restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by a LA fan for doing so.”
“This type of behaviour is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl, especially someone battling cancer, to be treated in such a manner is pathetic."
“There was a fight just two rows in front of Cecily, she was spit on, sworn at,” said the mom. “It wasn’t the best experience, but it’s also very important to remember that a couple fans don’t represent the whole fan base.”
The Kings told TMZthey are aware of the allegations and are looking into it, reports The New York Post.
The relationship between Kane and the younger Eklund came about after meeting through the Ben Stelter Fund, which provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences for children battling illnesses.
It was through the fund that Eklund, who is from Canada, was at the games in LA.
Unfortunately, Kane received a nasty response to his Instagram post from a Kings fan, which Kane shared in a screengrab.
It said, “Maybe you should be kind and not be such a f–kin scum bag. We Kings fans literally hate you. You make us spit on kids for being a dirty mother f–ker. Listen to your own words and be kind. You f–kin scum bag.”
The Global News story said the media outlet “reached out to Mercedes-Benz of Escondido, a car dealership north of San Diego, which confirmed Tuesday evening an employee with the same name as the vile post no longer works for the company. The person’s Instagram account also appears to have been deleted.”
Fortunately, says Global, the controversy picked up steam on social media and LA Kings fans posted Eklund’s donation pageand encouraged others to donate.
“Let’s show her what real Kings fans are like,” said Twitter user ZachtheKingsFan.
By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Cecily said more than $7,000 had been donated by Kings fans.
“Not all kings fans are toxic, very few of us are. That lady doesn’t represent us, and we don’t claim her,” read a donation note from LAKingsTalk1199.
“Real Kings fans are rooting for you,” said a supporter that donated $25.
“We support you! Love from the Kings fanbase.”
The series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Saturday night, with the Oilers holding a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven matchup.
(2) comments
A few bad apples can spoil the fun for everyone. It is good to see that decent Kings fans are stepping up to help out. That's what we should be focusing on
What do you expect from a city and state full of perverts, pedophiles and communists! Good for Kane for sticking up for her and good on those few Kings fans who donated to her charity! No child should be treated like that!
