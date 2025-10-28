KISS DOOMSDAY GOODBYE: Bill Gates says climate doomsday narrative is wrong

Billionaire Bill Gates has announced he will be ditching the climate "doomsday" narrative.This is according to Gates' own blog post, which says the doomsday narrative is incorrect. "The doomsday outlook is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals, and it’s diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world," Gates states.According to Trellis, Gates has spent more than $2 billion of his fortune on projects that claim to combat global warming.."Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” Gates wrote. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”This is contrary to some of Gates' earlier remarks on climate change.As CNBC reported in 2021, Gates posted a blog post stating, "As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse.”."This problem is urgent, and the debate is complex, but I believe we can come together to invent new carbon-zero technologies, deploy the ones we have, and ultimately avoid a climate catastrophe," Gates wrote in his 2021 book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.As the New York Post reports, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent huge amounts of money on reducing greenhouse gas emissions technology, including technology to dim the sun and redirect rays out of the atmosphere. Gates has faced criticism for flying around in his private jet worth $70 million, which spews 450 gallons of fuel per hour, to spread his climate doom narrative.He says in his blog post he offsets his footprint with “with legitimate carbon credits.”