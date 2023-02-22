A large metal ball which washed up on a shore in Japan has confused people and started a flurry of speculation.
BBC News reported Wednesday authorities cannot say what it is, and the police and bomb squad have not been sent in to investigate.
A large metal ball which washed up on a shore in Japan has confused people and started a flurry of speculation.
BBC News reported Wednesday authorities cannot say what it is, and the police and bomb squad have not been sent in to investigate.
What is known is the object is hollow and not a threat. Many people suspect it to be some type of buoy.
People living in Hamamatsu, Japan, called the sphere Godzilla egg, mooring buoy, and from outer space.
Japanese news outlet NHK obtained footage of two officials on Enshuhama Beach looking at the rusty, metal sphere, which appeared about 1.5 metres wide.
A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat -- but shed no light on what it actually is. pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 21, 2023
It had been found by a Hamamatsu resident who alerted police after noticing the object on the shore.
Police cordoned off the area and conducted x-ray exams, which did not reveal much other than confirm the object was safe.
A runner on the beach said he was surprised by the commotion, as the object had been around for some time.
"I tried to push it but it wouldn't budge," said the runner.
Local authorities said the object will be removed soon.
This ordeal comes after an unknown object hovering over Lake Huron was shot down by pilots from the United States Air Force and the National Guard on February 12.
“Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters,” said Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07).
“We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose.”
The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv— Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.