Beach sphere

Bomb disposal crews are seen inspecting the ball, as officials restricted access within 655 square feet around the object for the most of the day.

 Courtesy NHK/Twitter

A large metal ball which washed up on a shore in Japan has confused people and started a flurry of speculation. 

BBC News reported Wednesday authorities cannot say what it is, and the police and bomb squad have not been sent in to investigate. 

