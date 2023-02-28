Conservative journalist and pundit Mark Steyn lambasted Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Pierre "Pussievre" Poilievre for saying European Union MP Christine Anderson has “vile views."
"Pierre Pussievre joins the ranks of Tory leaders who thought all you have to do to win over voters was play on the left's terms."
Steyn reminded viewers that Conservative voters were fed up former leader Erin O’Toole mirroring the views and policies of the Liberal party and “replaced him with someone who promised to butch-up.”
Instead, the conservative commentator said Poilievre has become one of the jelly-spined psuedo-Conservatives who pre-concede on every issue” that “are pretty much a universal phenomenon.”
“Here we are a year later with the leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition being so loyal as to agree to frame every bloody thing within the shrunken parameters of the left.”
Steyn quoted Poilievre’s statement in which he said Anderson’s view are “vile and have no place in Canadian politics.”
“Frankly, it would be better if Anderson never visited Canada in the first place. She and her racist, hateful views are not welcome here,” the statement continued.
Steyn noted that one of the CPC MPs to meet with Anderson was Leslyn Lewis, who is black.
“Yes, the woman standing next to the black lady is the racist,” he quipped.
“So Pierre Pussievre, did I pronounce that name correctly?”
After noting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent a virtual second career as a blackface performer, Steyn said, "I wish these pseudo-Conservatives would try dressing up in Conservative face every once in a while.”
Poilievre has also angered some grassroots Conservatives by standing with Trudeau at a Toronto rally for Ukraine Friday in which the prime minister promised that "we will stand with Ukraine with everything it takes, for as long as it takes, until we see peace return to Ukraine."
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(11) comments
I am not willing to condemn Pierre over Christine Anderson. It appears that she was in some photos supporting diagalon. Not that that is the issue, but after Pierre basically defended Jeremy McKenzie's right to his opinion and then was repaid by Jeremy with the vile comments about Pierre's wife as a "joke", I can totally see how anyone now connected to diagalon as having "vile racist views" in Pierre's opinion. Frankly Jeremy made it easy for Pierre to do what the MSM wanted him to do. I think Anderson has been unwittingly caught in the middle. My point on this issue is.... It is more complicated than Pierre being "wrong" to condemn Christine Anderson.
As for the Ukraine, it is convenient to stand with Trudeau on that issue. Most Canadians also support that view point. Again though, the Ukraine is much more complicated than Ukraine good Russia bad. And I differ to Konstantin Kisen who has more knowledge than I on the area, and he is on the record that if you want peace in the region then Ukraine needs to surrender to Russia, and do we want that? Certainly if Ukraine surrenders, it is very clear that Russia will take a break and then move on to the next country that Putin feels should be part of Russia. Putin has been very clear that he wants the old USSR back and perhaps a bit more. So the question is should we allow that? I am not saying Ukraine has a clean nose either just that we need to consider the larger implications of the situation including the fact that Putin is quite likely to push the nuclear warhead button. Personally, I believe the entire situation, if we are to avoid nuclear war, requires some tactful international diplomacy between all countries, and I have no faith that Trudeau can do this. The only thing that is clear is that the majority of Canadians believe Ukraine good Russia bad, and therefore to score political points it is easy to "stand with the Ukraine" for now.
I've been reading peoples comments on articles from MSM to Youtube to independents and by far, most people are disappointed Poillivre either said this or isn't speaking against the rhetoric. These comments didn't see the racist claims at all, they see a staunch conservative who stood up for Canada in the EU and her Canadian peer dressed her down instead of standing with her and common sense conservative principles. He is losing following over this, he better start talking!
Or more gaffs from more political party leaders and no one will even bother to vote. What's the point? Left is left; and left is left and ever the twain do meet. With apologies to Rudyard Kipling.
Did PP really say this about Christine Anderson?
I still can’t believe it
Was it faked or real?
Surely he knows better than to fall into such an obvious left wing bear trap?
About the very worst thing Pierre Trudeau did to Canada was to pass a law saying the party leader must sign the nomination papers before any candidate can run in an election. This law means the party leader chooses all the candidates. Party members decide nothing.
PP needs to switch PR firms after this latest miss. No liberal/NDP voter is going to vote for him because of these weak apologies that anger his base.
Mark Steyn hit the nail on the head! Well said. When will Conservative leadership learn not to pander to the left? It is costly.
PeePee channeling O'Toole. Tis the party that drives these things unfortunately, and the CPC is not terribly conservative anymore.
If I wanted to read liberal comments I would go to the CBC...what ever happened to shades of grey in positions??
Poilievre speaks the truth.
Stein is correct . . . Pierre got Played by the Legacy Media . . . the goal is to drive enough dopy Con voters to the PPC which will ensure Lieberal MPs forever.
