There are going to be some extra balls in play at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home game on June 16, with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag queen group making a special appearance, to accept the ‘Community Hero Award.’
The announcement of the appearance reverses a decision made by the Dodgers to withdraw an original invite to the group “whose acts routinely mock church members and their beliefs and encourages people to ‘Go and sin some more’ in a mockery of Jesus’ words in the New Testament," reports WND news.
The team withdrew the invitation after an avalanche of Catholics, including many church leaders, objected to the performers' mockery and denigration of their faith.
“Those objecting earlier included CatholicVote, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred asking him about his promise that baseball would seek to be ‘apolitical,’” reports WND.
When the Dodgers cancelled that invite, The Washington Times reported the organization, "may have dodged a Bud Light moment.”
But, it didn’t. The reversal, according to a report from the Gateway Pundit, comes with the Dodgers succumbing to pressure from leftists to restore the invitation.
In a statement, the team said, "After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," adding it was asking the Sisters to "take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th."
"We are pleased to share they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.”
“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”
In response to the backlash the team received for re-inviting the drag queens, it announced it will bring back its ‘Christian Faith and Family Day,' reports American Greatness, which quotes The New York Post as saying “the Christian-themed event on July 30th was promoted by the Dodger’s star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who said on Twitter the event would be ‘bigger and better than it was before COVID.’”
It did little to cool the backlash from Catholics and other conservative organizations, with CatholicVote President Brian Burch saying “creating a ‘faith and family’ event does not balance the decision to honour a perverted, fake ‘nun’ group that exists to mock the Catholic religion. In many ways, it emphasizes the contrast, and makes our case even stronger,” reports American Greatness.
“It’s hard to interpret this announcement as anything other than a public relations stunt intended to blunt the widespread national backlash that is only growing stronger,” said Burch. “The Dodgers have one path forward: apologize and stop honouring hateful anti-Catholic organizations.”
Social media comments knocked the Dodgers out of the park.
Liz Wheeler@Liz_Wheeler: You are cowards to cave to anti-Catholic neo-Marxist drag queens. You are thumbing your nose at all your Christian fans. Did you learn nothing from the Bud Light boycott?
Julia @Jules31415: Thanks for confirming you’re anti-Catholic. Will you be exclusively serving Bud Light at all of your games, now?
Other comments:
"I hope your Catholic players decide they're not playing for you anymore."
"Trash organization."
"Groomers."
"Dodgers spitting in the eye of Catholics."
"The Dodgers aren't just hosting drag queens. The Dodgers are hosting anti Catholic bigots."
"Post pictures of this group for your social media. The fans will love them!"
"Better hope the drag queens buy lots of baseball tickets and merch, because a lot of Christians are going to be done with you after this."
A commentary at Twitchy said, "There ya' go, Dodgers. Alienate your fans, they love it."
Can I go live on another planet? I'm tired of this one.
If the heroes in your community are fat trannies, you need a better community.
