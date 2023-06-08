Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

There are going to be some extra balls in play at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home game on June 16, with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag queen group making a special appearance, to accept the ‘Community Hero Award.’

The announcement of the appearance reverses a decision made by the Dodgers to withdraw an original invite to the group “whose acts routinely mock church members and their beliefs and encourages people to ‘Go and sin some more’ in a mockery of Jesus’ words in the New Testament," reports WND news.

