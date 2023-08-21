Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Los Angeles teacher Chloe Miller blasted her school as homophobic for making her take down a Progress Pride flag from her classroom.
“Her profile photo shows her wearing a shirt that says ‘educating is activism’ in what appears to be a classroom,” tweeted Libs of TikTok on Sunday.
“A parent tells me they didn’t even make her remove it, just relocate it in her classroom!”
These are the people teaching your kids:California teacher blasts school as “homophobic” for allegedly making her remove a progress pride flag from her classroom.Her profile photo shows her wearing a shirt that says “educating is activism” in what appears to be a classroom.… pic.twitter.com/cn4zEhPRHF
Libs of TikTok joked about Miller having to move her Progress Pride flag to another area in the classroom as being homophobia.
Miller said she had a cuter post in mind, but it felt disingenuous to post a nice comment about a terrible first day.
“As always, kids were amazing,” she said.
“Admin taking down my Pride flag themselves was not.”
She said working in an unsafe, homophobic environment is “exhausting in a way that escapes the post-verbal world of the first days of kindergarten.”
She said there is not some great insight other than to say it is not safe to be a sexual minority educator anywhere. While sexual minorities are under attack in Texas or Florida, she said homophobia is tucked into progressive cities such as Los Angeles.
To the people committing day-in and day-out to filling their homes and their classrooms with justice, love and advocacy, Miller said she hopes “you are able to fiercely protect your peace and that the world grants you moments of gentle rest.”
“To the kiddos in these spaces, you deserve the universe,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
The flag represents indoctrination of children. A black X should be an overlay with the hashtag "KEEP AWAY FROM KIDS", so yes, it does not belong on any school property. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.