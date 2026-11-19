A new laboratory analysis has found nicotine pouches contain far lower levels of harmful chemicals than Swedish snus — yet the 419,500 Albertans who smoke can still buy an approved pouch only from behind a pharmacy counter.
The study, published in BMC Chemistry, measured 132 chemicals in 11 commercial pouches, nine of them Velo products, against snus and historical cigarette smoke data.
“In most tests, the ONPs [oral nicotine pouches] contained lower levels of analytes (> 90% lower) than the snus study products,” the authors wrote.
Compared with cigarette smoke, “almost all comparators were substantially lower” in pouches, and none of the pouches exceeded the toxicant limits in the GOTHIATEK standard used for snus.
The authors said the results “support the hypothesis that exclusive use of ONPs might offer a potentially reduced risk alternative relative to continued smoking.”
British American Tobacco (BAT) funded the study, and five of its six authors were BAT employees. BAT owns Nicoventures Trading Limited, which makes many of the tested products and holds Zonnic's Health Canada licence. The paper measured product contents, not health outcomes.
In Alberta, where 16.4% of people live in rural areas, 11.3% of adults smoked in 2024, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Health Canada's August 2024 ministerial order put pouches behind the pharmacy counter and limited flavours to mint and menthol. The Alberta College of Pharmacy told members that older aids such as nicotine gums and lozenges “will continue to be available in a wide range of retail locations.”
The rule leans on a busy system. About 1.8 million Albertans used clinical pharmacy services in 2025-26, up 88% since 2018-19, the Government of Alberta said June 16, announcing a pharmacy deal meant to cut repeat trips.
“This agreement is about practical results: fewer trips, better access and more care closer to home,” Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright said.
Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally has urged Ottawa to “cut the red tape and treat it the same as other products.” Health Minister Marjorie Michel said in September she isn't considering loosening the rule.