A new laboratory analysis has found nicotine pouches contain far lower levels of harmful chemicals than Swedish snus — yet the 419,500 Albertans who smoke can still buy an approved pouch only from behind a pharmacy counter.

The study, published in BMC Chemistry, measured 132 chemicals in 11 commercial pouches, nine of them Velo products, against snus and historical cigarette smoke data.

“In most tests, the ONPs [oral nicotine pouches] contained lower levels of analytes (> 90% lower) than the snus study products,” the authors wrote.

Compared with cigarette smoke, “almost all comparators were substantially lower” in pouches, and none of the pouches exceeded the toxicant limits in the GOTHIATEK standard used for snus.

The authors said the results “support the hypothesis that exclusive use of ONPs might offer a potentially reduced risk alternative relative to continued smoking.”