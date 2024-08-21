News

Labor minister urges last-minute deal to avert rail shutdown as deadline looms

August 22, 2024 is the date when the Teamsters Union could go on strike or CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway could lock them out
August 22, 2024 is the date when the Teamsters Union could go on strike or CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway could lock them outWestern Standard Illustration
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Jagmeet Singh
Teamsters
Canadian Federation Of Independent Business
Canadian Meat Council
Cn
Steven Mackinnon
Cpr
Canadian Business Council

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news