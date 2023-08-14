Canadian money

Canadian $20 bills 

 Courtesy Christine Davies/CBC

A labour board said a Canadian government agency which overpaid employees thousands of dollars by direct deposit waited too long to recover the money, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“She lived in Ontario, worked in Ontario, and was paid in Ontario, and the National Research Council is headquartered in Ontario,” said Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (PSLREB) adjudicator David Orfald in a ruling. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

The contractors maintaining and fixing Phoenix are also making millions, and it wouldn't surprise me if they are heavy main party donors. At this point in time it doesn't matter which corrupt party.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.