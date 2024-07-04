News

Labour landslide expected in UK election — but face rise of anti-immigration Reform Party opposition

Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Reform UK Nigel Farage, Keir Starmer Labour Party
Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Reform UK Nigel Farage, Keir Starmer Labour PartyWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Nigel Farage
United Kingdom voters
liberal Labour Party
Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Reform UK
UK pollster YouGov

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news